FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAIL. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.09 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Insider Activity

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,217. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,217. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 12,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in FreightCar America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in FreightCar America by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FreightCar America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.