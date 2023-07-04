Function X Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Function X has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $61.49 million and $228,995.83 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Function X

Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization.Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

