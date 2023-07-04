GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Raises Dividend to $3.28 Per Share

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 3.28 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from GasLog Partners’s previous dividend of $0.43.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 73.7% annually over the last three years. GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

GLOP stock remained flat at $8.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 345,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.35. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.76 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 29.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About GasLog Partners

(Free Report)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.