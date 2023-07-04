Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

GNE opened at $14.03 on Friday. Genie Energy has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $16.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 505.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

