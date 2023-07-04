GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 303 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Curtiss-Wright worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.85. 101,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.63. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $125.91 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

