GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $18.80 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,213. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

