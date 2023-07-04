GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,094 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NetApp worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $667,139. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetApp Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,525. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

