GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,448. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.97. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATR. Bank of America raised their target price on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.