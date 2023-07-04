GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.07. The stock had a trading volume of 456,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,311. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.17 and its 200 day moving average is $290.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

