GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,809 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.84. 143,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

