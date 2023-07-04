GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 872 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 151,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

