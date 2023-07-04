GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STERIS Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

STE traded down $5.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,197. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 204.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.77. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $227.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

