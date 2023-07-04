GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after buying an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,151,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,223,000 after purchasing an additional 252,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.