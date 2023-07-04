GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.01. 484,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,870. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

