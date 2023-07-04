Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 9,105 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.99. 1,851,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

