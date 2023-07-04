Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after acquiring an additional 178,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 180,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 270,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,645,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,856. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

Insider Activity

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,043.14% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $269,891.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,156.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.