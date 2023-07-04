Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,290. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

