Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.03. 836,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,625. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.