Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,472,000 after purchasing an additional 662,346 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.23. 1,154,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average is $168.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $184.97.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

