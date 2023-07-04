Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $209,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
