Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $648,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,818,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,089,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 525,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,272,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AOR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. 242,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,296. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $51.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

