Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 111 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.81. 624,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.02. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.



iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

