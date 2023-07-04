Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 245 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,509. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.