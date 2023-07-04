Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 8,586 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.58. 3,691,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,745. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.