Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) versus Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Head to Head Contrast

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -8.15% -297.42% -1.86% Scienjoy 5.86% 9.09% 7.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $324.52 million 2.84 -$26.68 million ($0.12) -42.50 Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.37 $28.03 million $0.35 7.86

This table compares Global Blue Group and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Scienjoy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blue Group. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Blue Group and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,390.91%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Global Blue Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

