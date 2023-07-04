Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,882,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions Price Performance

Shares of GDSI remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,907,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,837. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

