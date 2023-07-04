Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,882,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions Price Performance
Shares of GDSI remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,907,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,837. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
