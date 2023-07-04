Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Down 29.0% in June

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GXTG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,937. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

