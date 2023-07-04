Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Down 29.0% in June

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Shares of GXTG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,937. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.
