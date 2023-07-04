Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Short Interest Up 30.2% in June

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance
GSMGW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 7,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,804. Glory Star New Media Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Glory Star New Media Group
