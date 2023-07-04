Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Short Interest Up 30.2% in June

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance

GSMGW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 7,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,804. Glory Star New Media Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

