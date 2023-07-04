Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of GOGL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 502,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,507,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after buying an additional 2,141,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

