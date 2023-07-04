Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Up 47.7% in June

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE GRNT traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at $225,779.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 13,766 shares of company stock valued at $79,167 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

