Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 119,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

GTEC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 9,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,415. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Greenland Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Raymond Z. Wang bought 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,500 shares in the company, valued at $279,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Greenland Technologies worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.