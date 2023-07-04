Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) versus GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Head-To-Head Survey

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Free Report) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grom Social Enterprises and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 GDS 0 4 2 0 2.33

Grom Social Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.10%. GDS has a consensus target price of $28.94, suggesting a potential upside of 154.96%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than GDS.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $5.43 million 0.49 -$16.33 million N/A N/A GDS $1.35 billion 1.57 -$188.56 million ($1.15) -9.87

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and GDS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

Risk & Volatility

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GDS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -279.84% -67.85% -51.99% GDS -14.48% -5.89% -1.81%

Summary

GDS beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

