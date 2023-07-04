Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of GGAL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 472,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

