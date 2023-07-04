G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $90.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

