G&S Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,969 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

