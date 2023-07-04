G&S Capital LLC Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $218.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average is $222.53.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

