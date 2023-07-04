G&S Capital LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $95.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

