G&S Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,602 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

