G&S Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

G&S Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.