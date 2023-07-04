G&S Capital LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

