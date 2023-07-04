G&S Capital LLC Takes $806,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Qorvo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,408,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.

Featured Stories

