G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $194.33 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

