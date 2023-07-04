Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Short Interest Up 45.9% in June

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 8,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Guardforce AI has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardforce AI stock. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Free Report) by 120.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,359 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Guardforce AI were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.