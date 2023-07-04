GXChain Price Down 5.9% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and $555.69 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002056 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002556 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.