Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Cut to GBX 378 by Analysts at Barclays

Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 378 ($4.80) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.76) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 350 ($4.44) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.54) to GBX 344 ($4.37) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 372 ($4.72) to GBX 390 ($4.95) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 333.36 ($4.23).

Shares of Haleon stock opened at GBX 321.75 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.70 billion and a PE ratio of 2,678.75. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 241.17 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 357.65 ($4.54). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 332.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.29.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

