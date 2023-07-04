Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 283,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HARP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of HARP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 261,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.83% and a negative return on equity of 473.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 555,117 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.