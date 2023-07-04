HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

HCB Financial Stock Performance

HCBN opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. HCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.

HCB Financial Company Profile

HCB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Highpoint Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. It also provides business banking services comprising business checking and savings accounts; business loan services, such as real estate lending, lines of credit, and term loans; small business administration loans; other services that consists of sweep and courier banking services, merchant credit card services, night depository and wire services, health savings accounts, and business mentoring; and digital services.

