Head-To-Head Comparison: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) vs. Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Movano shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Movano has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$30.33 million ($0.90) -1.28 Micron Solutions $22.57 million 0.23 -$1.29 million ($0.43) -3.56

This table compares Movano and Micron Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -224.99% -165.18% Micron Solutions -5.89% -29.04% -11.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Movano and Micron Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Movano on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It also develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC), for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

