Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $24.87 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,249,146,929 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,249,146,928.939655 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0497838 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $24,863,009.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.