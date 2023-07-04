Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Down 22.9% in June

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Stock Up 2.8 %

MOMO traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.93. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.